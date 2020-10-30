Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's a shortened Scottish Premiership fixture card owing to the rearranged Scottish Cup semi-finals from last season taking place across the weekend.

Two top-flight matches take place on Saturday and leaders Rangers, who were in Europa League action on Thursday, visit Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Dundee United v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United have a few injury doubts but manager will give his players every chance to prove themselves fit for the visit of Ross County ,who are winless in four matches.

County's Tom Grivosti has had a slight hamstring problem while fellow defenders Keith Watson, Carl Tremarco and Coll Donaldson are struggling with knocks. Callum Morris and Ross Draper miss out but right-back Connor Randall returns from suspension.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "I understand that it is not the Dundee United that we all want to see yet, but we are working very hard to get there. And we have an appetite to try to achieve that and first things first, get the basics right and get the clean sheets.

"You only have to watch Ross County perform to know that we will have to be very good. I say that all the time because that is what the Premiership is like and Saturday will be no different."

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It's about breeding confidence and getting us back in possession of the ball, and getting us feeling good about ourselves.

"A little bit old school in the approach on the training field but sometimes that slight mix-up can have an effect on your players and I hope it does this week. I would be more concerned if we weren't creating chances, we definitely have created chances."

Did you know? Dundee United are unbeaten in four league meetings with Ross County, winning three of those matches by a one-goal margin, but County's last win in the fixture was a 5-1 triumph at Tannadice.

Livingston v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie returns for Livingston after being ineligible against parent club Rangers last weekend.

Motherwell are without their first-choice keeper Trevor Carson after he came off injured against Ross County, with Aaron Chapman likely to deputise and new signing Jordon Archer on the bench.

Jake Carroll, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne, Scott Fox, Liam Grimshaw, Ricki Lamie and Bevis Mugabi are injured while on-loan Livingston player Robbie Crawford is ineligible. Max Johnston, 16, will be among the substitutes.

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "Hopefully we can all kick on and produce some real good games of football. They normally are between ourselves and Motherwell, though.

"We normally produce goals in the games and they have been quite entertaining so I don't think it will be any different come Saturday."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have got an incredible injury list at the moment and, the worst thing is, they are injuries you can't control. I'm the first person to look at myself and my staff and what we are doing. We have a brilliant medical department and there is one muscle injury out of all the injuries.

"I think we have got six knee injuries, which are uncontrollable. You look at the pitches, you look at everything, and they are all being done in different areas, at different times. Even down to their boots, we are looking at. It's just a really unfortunate time for us and the players who are injured."

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in their past three home games against Motherwell, whose last win against the Lions was at Fir Park a year ago.

Kilmarnock v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Rangers will assess Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos after both picked up knocks during Thursday's Europa League win against Lech Poznan.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Every game is tough, but they are sitting at the top of the tree because they are the best side up till now.

"In the league they have been brilliant. It's up to us to work hard and do what we normally do and try to get a good result against them."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There's three points available, we want the three points, we are hungry for the three points.

"It is a quick turnaround. We have to remain focused, move on very quickly from (Thursday's) performance and win and switch our attention to a right tricky game at Rugby Park."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won four of their past five league meetings with Rangers at Rugby Park.

