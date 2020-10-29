Luke Wade-Slater is among the new arrivals at Larne for the 2020-21 season

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes his squad possesses the experience and solidity to improve on their sixth-place league finish last season.

Larne take their 100% record from their opening two games into Saturday's match at home to Ballymena United.

"There is that solidity in the spine of our team with the likes of Conor Devlin, Jeff Hughes, Josh Robinson and Albert Watson," observed Lynch.

"There's a lot of experience there, a lot of games and a lot of trophies."

Last week's 2-1 away win over east Antrim derby rivals Carrick Rangers saw Lynch's side concede a goal for the first time in 630 minutes of league football, the Inver men falling just short of chalking up a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

"We work very hard at trying to keep clean sheets, work very hard at giving ourselves that platform. Now we have to roll up ours sleeves and get those minutes built up again," continued Lynch.

"Hopefully it's that type of defence that's going to bring us that little bit closer this year, to close the gap on where we were last year.

"Andrew Mitchell is another player we brought in in January with lots of experience under his belt. He has a lot of leadership qualities too.

"To start with two wins is pleasing but league tables don't mean anything at this stage. It's a matter of keep on doing what we are doing, getting our heads down and keeping at it."

Ballymena have 'more about them' this season

The three Premiership fixtures between Larne and Ballymena yielded 14 goals last term and Lynch is anticipating a stern examination from the Braidmen on Saturday.

"Ballymena are a good side and they look to have a lot more about them this season, with a lot of pace up front.

"They have definitely strengthened and you know what you're going to get with David's teams and that's 100%. If we want to get anything from the game we'll have to be at our best.

"Last season there were plenty of games where our performance was superb - we played really good football and came away with nothing or a point.

"It shows how much we have progressed as a team that we are learning to go away to grounds like Carrick and grind out results.

"I think the performances will come over time but it's important we get the points on the board."

Training and preparation 'tough going for everyone'

Oran Kearney's Coleraine side beat Portadown 3-0 last week

Coleraine bounced back from an opening day defeat by Ballymena with a victory over Portadown last week. His charges face a Glentoran side who are seeking a first win of the campaign.

"As regards training and preparation, we are 'winging it'. Half the time we can't get real good guidance, real black and white as to what we can and cannot do.

"We are all with common sense trying to do our utmost. We train at the university - there are no changing rooms, no showers. Everything is locked.

"We've got players coming from an hour up the road to train on a wet night and then drive back up the road.

"There are a huge number of things you are trying to contend with - what's right and what is wrong to keep people as safe as possible, the management of all aspects of it.

"When the whistle goes at 3pm it is almost respite as the rest of it is tough going for everybody."