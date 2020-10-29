Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Lee Miller (left) co-manages Falkirk with former teammate David McCracken (right)

Falkirk co-manager Lee Miller is self-isolating for 14 days after a positive Covid-19 test in his family.

The League One side say the action is a "precautionary measure", and stressed they are following government guidance.

Miller, 37, co-manages Falkirk alongside former team-mate David McCracken.

They are currently second in League One, after a win and a draw in their opening two matches.

The club host East Fife on Saturday at the Falkirk Stadium.