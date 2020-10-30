Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar went off in the 26th minute in Wednesday's win in Turkey

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is expected to miss their next three games with a thigh injury.

Boss Thomas Tuchel says the 28-year-old Brazilian will be out until after the next international break.

He was injured in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neymar will miss Ligue 1 games with Nantes and Rennes, either side of a Champions League trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

"I don't think it's possible he will play [for Brazil]," said Tuchel.

"If he plays that means he's not injured, and that's a bad message. The news for me is that he will return after the break."