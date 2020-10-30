Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Colin Calderwood spent just over a year in charge of Cambridge United before leaving in January

Blackpool have appointed former Nottingham Forest manager Colin Calderwood as assistant head coach.

The 55-year-old joins having had spells at Tottenham as a coach, before guiding both Northampton Town and Forest to promotions as a manager.

His most recent managerial appointment was with League Two Cambridge United, who he left in January.

"I'm absolutely delighted to join Blackpool," Calderwood told the club website.

"I've seen a lot of the division now because I've been scouting for a team in League One.

"I'm looking forward to working with Neil Critchley and the rest of the staff. I'll be there to aid and assist in the best way possible and use my good experiences of football to help everybody within the club."