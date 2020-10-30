Joe Rodon is in the same Spurs squad as Wales forward Gareth Bale

Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter has defended the sale of Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur.

Defender Rodon, 23, departed in a deal with £11m rising to a potential £15m.

The Swans had hoped to get closer to £20m and club legend Alan Curtis was among those to question the transfer, saying Rodon was "worth a lot more".

Winter said: "I can understand that, but you have to take a view at the time that you're in it and there wasn't a big market for Joe.

"There was only one club in for Joe."

Winter said the fact that Spurs were the only club interested in Wales centre-back Rodon reduced Swansea's "ability to negotiate better fees with other clubs".

Speaking to Radio Wales Sport in a wide-ranging interview, Winter added: "We did try with a couple of other clubs, but that wasn't going anywhere.

"We got to a point where in order to create a deeper squad with the permanents (signings) that we brought in, I think that's great for the club for the longer term.

"Obviously we've still got loans - the loans have been great for us - but you need to start to develop a stronger base in the sense of more permanent players with us.

"So younger, developable ones, some experienced ones - the likes of Ryan Bennett, who brings a level of experience, a set of skills, history with promotions and playing in the Premier League.

"And when you add it all together, you have to take a view and we took a view that the deal for Joe isn't a bad deal.

"It isn't as good as people might have expected, but the market is, was, strange and I think going into January, will be even stranger, probably through to the summer because clubs are going to be operating with less resources. It's as simple as that."

Winter also played down comparisons between Ben Godfrey joining Chelsea for a reported £25m fee from Norwich and Rodon's move.

Julian Winter was named Swansea chief executive in September

"The market was the market that we had," emphasised Winter.

"And as I said, you can get competition into things - it helps develops values of players. I think Ben Godfrey was £20m by the way - and although comparable in some senses, Ben had had a year with Norwich, played virtually every game, got the club promoted, had a year in the Premier League and played virtually every game.

"So they're similar, but not the same. So then in valuation terms, they're not exactly the same so it's partly comparable, but not wholly.

"And we just got to a point where there was only Tottenham in the game.

"The value for him will develop over time, as he plays, so there's quite a few incentives in the deal for Joe and as I said before, the club is more financially stable now and has been able to create a deeper squad, a better squad that will serve us throughout this year and beyond."

While Rodon departed, Swansea signed four players on deadline day, with centre-backs Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere plus utility man Ryan Manning signing permanent deals while Kasey Palmer joined on loan.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper stated he was "not involved" in Rodon's departure.

Winter said: "I came into a situation where there was already broadly a transition agreed and I was here just to support that process.

"I now meet with Steve and [head of recruitment] Andy Scott on a regular basis weekly to talk about the squad, the players, the transitions that might happen in January, the risks that we have in January, the things that will happen in the summer, players out of contract and so on and so forth, who do we offer a new contract to?

"So that debate will go on between the three of us and I will report to the board about what we'd like to do.

"So it's a joined-up approach and ever since I've been here, there's been an open conversation between everyone involved in player transfers.

"So nobody was surprised by any of the activity. Okay, the timing of some of the stuff was quite difficult at times."

Winter also says his arrival came during a "chaotic period" dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, a transfer window and boardroom changes.

Trevor Birch left his role as Swansea chairman to join Spurs and soon after former majority shareholder Steve Kaplan stepped down from the board, while another American businessman, Jake Silverstein, bought a stake in the Championship club in August.