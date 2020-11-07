Norwich City v Swansea City

NorwichNorwich City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|11
|6
|22
|2
|Bristol City
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|11
|4
|20
|3
|Swansea
|10
|5
|4
|1
|13
|6
|7
|19
|4
|Norwich
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|8
|4
|18
|5
|Watford
|10
|5
|3
|2
|11
|7
|4
|18
|6
|Stoke
|11
|5
|3
|3
|14
|12
|2
|18
|7
|Bournemouth
|10
|4
|5
|1
|12
|8
|4
|17
|8
|Middlesbrough
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|5
|4
|17
|9
|Millwall
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|8
|2
|16
|10
|Luton
|10
|5
|1
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|16
|11
|Brentford
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|12
|5
|15
|12
|Preston
|10
|4
|1
|5
|14
|12
|2
|13
|13
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|11
|1
|13
|14
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|4
|3
|8
|8
|0
|13
|15
|Huddersfield
|10
|4
|1
|5
|11
|12
|-1
|13
|16
|QPR
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|13
|17
|Blackburn
|10
|3
|2
|5
|18
|13
|5
|11
|18
|Barnsley
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|10
|19
|Rotherham
|10
|2
|3
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|20
|Nottm Forest
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|9
|21
|Coventry
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|8
|22
|Wycombe
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|17
|-11
|7
|23
|Derby
|10
|1
|3
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|24
|Sheff Wed
|10
|3
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5