Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Stoke City

Line-ups

Reading

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 4Morrison
  • 15Gibson
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 17Yiadom
  • 30Semedo
  • 18Lucas João
  • 47Puscas

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 34Tetek
  • 43Watson

Stoke

  • 1Gunn
  • 14Smith
  • 36Souttar
  • 6Batth
  • 3Fox
  • 26Campbell
  • 13Obi
  • 34Thompson
  • 11McClean
  • 21Fletcher
  • 25Powell

Substitutes

  • 7Ince
  • 9Vokes
  • 18Brown
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 35Tymon
  • 37Collins
  • 40Nna Noukeu
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

Saturday 7th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading10712179822
2Bristol City116231511420
3Swansea10541136719
4Norwich10532128418
5Watford10532117418
6Bournemouth10451128417
7Middlesbrough1045195417
8Millwall10442108216
9Luton10514810-216
10Brentford104331712515
11Stoke104331212015
12Preston104151412213
13Cardiff113441211113
14Birmingham1034388013
15Huddersfield104151112-113
16QPR103431012-213
17Blackburn103251813511
18Barnsley102441013-310
19Rotherham10235811-39
20Nottm Forest10235712-59
21Coventry102261020-108
22Wycombe10217617-117
23Derby10136514-96
24Sheff Wed10325610-45
View full Championship table

