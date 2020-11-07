The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Reading WomenReading Women
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Reading Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55002942515
2Everton Women54101631313
3Man Utd Women5410145913
4Chelsea Women43101421210
5Man City Women52218538
6Reading Women521269-37
7B'ham City Women520378-16
8Brighton Women5122410-65
9Tottenham Women5014313-101
10West Ham Women5014518-131
11Aston Villa Women3003111-100
12Bristol City Women4004120-190
