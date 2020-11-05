Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds' six-goal top scorer Patrick Bamford failed to score in six Premier League appearances while on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2015-16 season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic begins a three-match suspension following his sending off at Wolves.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins continue to be monitored after injury but Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham are out.

Leeds are assessing the fitness of winger Raphinha, who missed Monday's loss to Leicester with an ankle issue.

Rodrigo has been ruled out because of a positive test for coronavirus, while Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente remain on the sidelines through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have had the fewest shots of any team in the Premier League, with 57 in seven games, while only Liverpool have had more than Leeds.

They both have the same number of points though - 10 - so you can see that, while they have a different approach, they both have a style that is effective.

It will be interesting to see what Eagles boss Roy Hodgson does here - will he completely allow Leeds to take the game to his side and then look to pick them off?

That is what Palace did against Fulham last week but Leeds are a lot more dangerous.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only one of their past eight matches against Leeds in all competitions (D2, L5).

However, Leeds are winless in their last four trips to Selhurst Park (D2, L2).

This is their first Premier League meeting since Leeds won 2-0 away in January 1998.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's side have won just one of their past seven home league fixtures (D2, L4).

The Eagles have scored more than once in only one of their 12 Premier League matches at Selhurst Park in 2020.

Palace have lost at least one home fixture against promoted opposition in each of the last five seasons.

Crystal Palace have lost three of their past five league games (W1, D1), conceding at least twice in each defeat.

A player has been sent off in each of their last three fixtures.

Wilfried Zaha has scored five of Palace's eight Premier League goals this season.

Leeds United