West Ham United v Fulham

West Ham's Mark Noble is struggling with a rib injury sustained in training

TEAM NEWS

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble looks set to miss the visit of Fulham because of a rib injury.

Forward Michail Antonio remains sidelined by a hamstring injury but Aaron Creswell should be available and Said Benrahma is in contention for his first start.

Fulham's Mario Lemina has a minor injury and will be assessed, while Aboubakar Kamara is still suspended.

The Cottagers otherwise have no fresh injury concerns.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham were decent in defeat against Liverpool last time out but nothing short of a win will do for the Hammers here.

Fulham got their first league win of the season on Monday but West Ham are a totally different proposition to West Brom - or at least they should be.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in the past 10 home meetings, winning six and drawing four.

Fulham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League fixtures against the Hammers.

West Ham United

West Ham's tally of 13 goals is their third highest after seven fixtures of a Premier League campaign.

They can go three home league matches without defeat for the first time since a run of six from January to March 2019.

The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in their 13 Premier League home games since David Moyes took charge.

Moyes has won 12 of his 13 Premier League home fixtures against Fulham.

West Ham have won just one of their past 12 Premier League matches without Michail Antonio.

Sebastien Haller has scored in each of his last three home starts in all competitions.

Fulham