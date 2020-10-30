Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan, who also runs a plumbing business, faces a club prove after allegedly sending abusing texts to a rival handyman. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is unfazed by the prospect of his side falling nine points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers this weekend. (Daily Record) external-link

With Celtic winless in four games, striker Leigh Griffiths has accused former players of criticising the team to keep their media jobs. (Daily Express, print edition)

Beating Hibernian to reach the Scottish Cup final would be massive for relegated Hearts after a "difficult" year, says head coach Robbie Neilson. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts are still a Premiership standard side and won't be taken lightly in the Hampden showdown, insists Hibs skipper Paul Hanlon. (Glasgow Times) external-link

The threat of pay cuts at Dundee United won't affect the squad's morale, says defender Adrian Sporle. (Courier) external-link