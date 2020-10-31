Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor McCloskey failed to hit the target from the penalty spot

Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts are still without a Premiership victory this season after a goalless draw at Mourneview Park.

The game turned on a 16th-minute penalty with Lurgan Blues midfielder Conor McCloskey firing the spot-kick over the bar.

Glenanvon had another penalty shout turned down while Kris Lowe shot over with Dungannon's best chance.

It was the first point for Dungannon and they sit one behind Glenavon.

Genavon defender Sean Ward was first to go close with his powerful 25-yard effort kept out by Sam Johnston.

Johnston brought down Danny Purvis but McCloskey failed to find the target from 12 yards.

No pen this time

Purvis again went down under a challenge from Johnston early in the second half but this referee Steven Gregg did not point to the spot.

Lowe saw an effort easily saved by Jonathan Tuffey before squandering an excellent opening by going too high with the volley.

"We didn't capitalise on our chances and one point from six at Mourneview Park is disappointing," said former Crues and Linfield player Ward.

"But we kept a clean sheet and that is something to build on - it's about being patient and not panicking as we certainly can pick up points."