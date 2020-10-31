Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matthew Knox's shot is on its way into the Portadown net as he levels for Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town secured a 1-1 draw with Portadown at Milltown despite the second-half dismissals of Colm Deasy and Gavin Peers.

Stephen Murray put the Ports ahead against his former team by rifling into the roof of the net.

Point fought back and Matthew Know netted a deserved equaliser with a crisp strike.

The hosts and they held on after Deasy was sent-off for two yellows on 68 minutes and Peers in the final seconds.

It leaves both sides on four points after three games.

The visitors went close to an early open as Chris Lavery went through on goal but keeper Gabriel Sava made the block.

Hitting the target

Sava had no chance with Murray's goal as the strike latched on to a long ball before rifling home on 16 minutes.

Warrenpoint produced a strong response and Kealan Dillon was twice by Ben Pierce saves.

The leveller came on 52 minutes with Knox's low shot from from the edge of the box evading the grasp of pierce and hitting the bottom corner.

Two yellow cards in four minutes ended Deasy's game but Point still provided a threat and with Pierce keeping out a Fra McCaffrey effort before Peers was also dismissed for two yellows in injury-time.