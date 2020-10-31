Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ben Woodburn (left) has yet to score for Blackpool since arriving on Transfer Deadline Day

Blackpool have confirmed that Wales striker Ben Woodburn has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 21-year-old has played three games for the Seasiders since joining them on loan from Liverpool earlier this month.

A club statement external-link said Woodburn had only "mild symptoms" but has now "entered a period of self-isolation, before being tested again at a later date".

Woodburn has won 10 international caps so far and has had previous loan spells with Sheffield United and Oxford.

Blackpool's League One game at Burton Albion goes ahead on Saturday, unaffected by Woodburn's diagnosis.

Wales are due to play the USA on 12 November.