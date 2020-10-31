Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4HuescaHuesca1

Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca: Eden Hazard scores first goal for over a year as Real move top

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments18

Eden Hazard scores
Eden Hazard's last goal for Real Madrid came on 5 October 2019 against Granada in La Liga

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.

The Belgian opened the scoring with a superb left-foot shot into the left corner from outside the penalty area.

France forward Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts, with Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde getting their other goal.

David Ferreiro scored the visitors' only goal.

Real, who had lost their previous two home fixtures, made a slow start and were fortunate not to fall behind against a Huesca side without a league win this season.

However, Hazard's goal sparked Zinedine Zidane's side into life and Benzema's neat left-foot finish then doubled their lead.

The pair then combined to lay on the third for Valverde, with Benzema rounding off the scoring with a header after Ferreiro's tap-in.

Real are now two points clear of Real Sociedad and Cadiz at the top of the table, with Sociedad scheduled to face Celta Vigo on Sunday (15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forMendyat 52'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 60'minutes
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forKroosat 69'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 60'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Jovic
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 40Santos

Huesca

  • 25Fernández
  • 3Maffeo
  • 14Pulido
  • 18SiovasBooked at 79mins
  • 16Correia PintoSubstituted forG Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 10GómezSubstituted forFerreiroat 45'minutes
  • 26NwakaliSubstituted forRamírezat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5Mosquera
  • 15OntiverosSubstituted forGalán Gilat 45'minutes
  • 9Mir
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forValderramaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 2Doumbia
  • 4Ínsua
  • 6Ramírez
  • 7Ferreiro
  • 8Valderrama
  • 11Galán Gil
  • 20Seoane
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 23Escriche
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Marcelo.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).

  13. Booking

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Huesca).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • How can he be as unplayable as he was at Chelsea to then go to his 'Dream' club and turn up overweight, have frequent injuries and score 1 goal in a year? It was Ronaldo's dream club too and he went from unplayable to one of the greatest. Doesn't make sense?

  • BBC was hoping Madrid would lose so they can criticize Zidane again. Oh well, that criticism filled article is postponed till the next game? BBB trying their best for a long time to get Zidane fired.

  • Benzema, Marcelo have improved lot. Hazard is really good player, I hope will be at his best like before (Chelsea)

  • So Madrid get battered at home by Shakhtar’s under-21s and then go and spank a La Liga team 4-1.

    Farmer’s league.

  • Good performance for the boys. More consistency needed but we're slowly getting there. Need to kick on in Europe now

    #HALAMADRID
    #13timesKingsOfEurope
    #36timesKingsOfSpain
    #TheBiggestBestAndMostSuccessfulClubInWorldFootball

  • Nice to play more direct and fast football today.

    We control nearly every game but don't carry enough threat to score many goals, get counter attacked and then the opposition scores from very little. Like Gladbach in the week.

    If we can consistently add goals to our control, we'll be fine. Today was a good start.

    HALA MADRID.

  • No one ever doubted Hazard’s talent. His dad Mickey, who also used to play for Chelsea will be super proud.

    In terms of the best ever players ever to grace the game, I would put Eden ahead of French compatriot Zidane and Maradona & Pele. Comfortably in top 3 of any player that has ever played the game. Only Ferenc Puskas and Billy Liddell are in front.

    • Breakfast means breakfast replied:
      Yeah, Eden's dad isn't Micky Hazard who played for Chelsea.

  • Should have never the multiple trophy winning team, oh well good luck to the bloke

  • Maybe the first of many more. Hopefully, he shall be as successful at Madrid as he was at Chelsea.

  • Barca will still win the title once Pep is confirmed in January.

  • Wow Barca almost as bad as Man U.

  • 13th. lol.

  • Eden "The Kebab" Hazard has finally turned around.

    • SLR replied:
      I don't know much about the context of this, would you explain the 'kebab' reference please?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid7511135816
2Real Sociedad74211431114
3Cádiz842286214
4Granada641188013
5Villarreal733188012
6Atl Madrid5320101911
7Osasuna631264210
8Sevilla631264210
9Elche531154110
10Getafe631254110
11Real Betis7304711-49
12Eibar822458-38
13Barcelona52129547
14Valencia7214911-27
15Alavés721458-37
16Ath Bilbao720547-36
17Celta Vigo7133410-66
18Huesca8053614-85
19Levante6114611-54
20Real Valladolid7034511-63
View full Spanish La Liga table

