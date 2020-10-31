Match ends, Alavés 1, Barcelona 1.
Barcelona failed to win for the fourth successive La Liga game after being held by 10-man Alaves.
The hosts, who started the day 15th in the table, took a surprise lead when Brazilian keeper Neto was dispossessed by Luis Rioja.
Alaves were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Antoine Griezmann equalised a minute later but Barca could not find a winner.
Ansu Fati was denied a goal on his 18th birthday by Fernando Pacheco's excellent save, while Griezmann had a goal ruled out.
Pacheco frustrated Barca with further saves to keep out Lionel Messi, Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest.
While Barcelona top their Champions League group after wins over Juventus and Ferencvaros, they trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga after dropping 10 points in six games.
"We are very angry because we really wanted the three points and we have to improve a lot," said Griezmann.
"We are missing a lot of chances, me more than anyone, but it's still early in the season and I know we're going to get better."
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro JiménezSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 41'minutes
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3DuarteBooked at 87mins
- 6Battaglia
- 16MéndezSubstituted forFranco Tavaresat 58'minutes
- 8PinaSubstituted forMarínat 72'minutes
- 24JotaBooked at 62mins
- 11RiojaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 72'minutes
- 14Silva AcostaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forJoseluat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 4Ely
- 7Pérez
- 9Joselu
- 10Guidetti
- 13Sivera
- 17Marín
- 18Franco Alviz
- 19García Sánchez
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 29Sainz
- 37Franco Tavares
Barcelona
- 13Murara Neto
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
- 18AlbaSubstituted forDestat 69'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPjanicat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 11DembéléSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 45'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 39mins
- 22FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Aleñá
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 16González
- 17Machado Trincão
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away4
