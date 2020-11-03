Liverpool: Should Diogo Jota replace Roberto Firmino in team?

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments36

Diogo Jota has scored in his past three Liverpool appearances, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying the Portugal forward is even better than he expected - so should he replace Roberto Firmino in the team?

Jota came on for Firmino with 20 minutes to go against West Ham United on Saturday. He struck the winner in a 2-1 victory, becoming the first Liverpool player to score in his first three home Premier League appearances since Luis Garcia in 2004.

Just weeks after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £41m deal, that could rise to £45m, Jota is inspiring talk among Liverpool fans about whether he could move ahead of Brazilian Firmino in the pecking order.

"We fought really hard to sign him," Klopp said after the win over West Ham.

"He's an exceptional talent. He has the speed, physicality, technique, he's both-footed. He's much better than I thought he would be and that's really impressive."

Since 2017, the first-choice Liverpool front line has been, without any doubt, Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

But former England striker Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day that Jota has been a "wonderful signing" and ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes the Reds' front trio are under pressure for the first time.

Is it time for that to change as Liverpool visit Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday?

In a very unscientific poll in Saturday's live text commentary, over 7,500 people think Jota should start with about 2,200 saying he should not
In a very unscientific poll in Saturday's live text commentary, more than 7,500 people thought Jota should start -with about 2,200 saying he should not

How have Jota and Firmino performed so far?

Jota has been significantly outscoring Firmino this season, despite playing far less football.

Firmino brings more to the team than goals - he is famed for his hard work - but his goal tally has been getting lower for each of the past three seasons, and he has only scored once in 10 games this season.

Jota, on the other hand, has scored four goals in nine games for Liverpool this season. In the Premier League, it is three goals in five appearances, a rate of one every 72 minutes.

Firmino has played 565 Premier League minutes to Jota's 215, although Jota has perhaps benefited from coming off the bench against tired defences.

Jota's goals have been important too, with his last two league goals being winners in 2-1 victories over Sheffield United (Firmino scored their equaliser) and West Ham.

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota scored three goals in eight days at the end of October

His strike in their previous Champions League game against Midtjylland set Liverpool up for victory before Salah's 90th-minute penalty made it 2-0.

And an 88th-minute goal on his Premier League debut sealed a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

He had the ball in the back of the net twice on Saturday against the Hammers, but the first was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a Mane foul.

Statisticians Opta track how many goals a player would be expected to score from the chances he has. Firmino's 'xG' rating in the Premier League has been 1.85 to Jota's 1.31.

That means Jota, with four goals this season, has scored three times more goals than expected from the chances presented to him, while Firmino's one sole effort is on par considering the quality of his chances.

The pair have the same shooting accuracy (excluding blocks) - 66% - and the same passing accuracy - 81% - in the league.

But Jota led the way in most other comparisons when you factor in the number of minutes they've played - including several defensive measures.

How Jota and Firmino stats compare in the Premier League this season (per 90 mins)
FirminoJota
Goals0.161.26
Assists0.320
Shots1.764.19
Shots on target0.642.51
Chances created (including assist)1.440.84
Touches52.1866.56
Touches in opposition box6.229.63
Passes38.9443.12
Possession won2.875.86
Tackles1.121.26
Clearances0.320.42

How have they compared over the years?

Firmino's stats are more favourable than Jota's when factoring in the previous two seasons.

Jota played for Wolves in the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2019-20 (having played in the Championship for them the season before) before his move to Anfield this summer.

Firmino has had more appearances, goals, assists, chances created, shots and successful passes in that time - while Jota has completed more dribbles.

Firmino has won a Champions League and Premier League winners' medal in that time too.

Since Jota has been in the Premier League, Firmino has had more appearances, goals, assists, chances created, shots and successful passes - while Jota has completed more dribbles

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy said on BBC Match of the Day: "Jota is giving Jurgen Klopp a problem. That wonderful front three haven't been put under pressure for a long time.

"There were question marks about him with the amount of money.

"He's scoring goals, he's making an impact. He's saying 'don't leave me out'."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • No doubt Jota & Shaqiri were super subs on that particular day , it’s irrelevant and unfair to label who’s better. Anyone can have a good day or bad day. Klopp now has to decide who has performed consistently for the team because after all it’s a team game.
    ⚽️⚽️⚽️

  • Maybe a few games on the bench might help. He has been out of form since the start of the season. That’s why our front three has not been firing on all cylinders. Actually his dip started since the game resumed after lockdown.

  • Firmino appears to have slowed down. His first touch almost always is heavy and looks laboured. Think he needs to lose weight and get sharper. A lot of times he's loitering around midfield when he should be in the box looking to score.
    I do think Thiago's presence will help him considerably with a steady supply of creative opportunities.

  • As much as Firmino has proved to be a great team player over the last few seasons, there has been a noticeable decline in Firmino's all round performance (not just his goal tally) since start of this year with his match rating been consistently between 6 - 6.5. Surely only a matter of time he is dropped if his performances don't improve. Jota is certainly proving he should be in the starting 11

  • Love Bobby to bits. Few players have the vision or the cute class touch to pull off the assists / opening up of space he does. Plus he used to be not only front 3, but drop back and work hard enough to make it seem we had a mid 4.

    But he's not in the best of form.

    That said, Bobby starting and Diogo doing a Fairclough (Supersub extraordinaire!) is working.

    No need for immediate change.

  • Wonderful 'problem' for Klopp.

  • Can we have a HYS not on Liverpool or Man Utd changes of underwear, squad players or manager interviews. You are playing up to all the glory hunting fanboys. This is not the biggest outcome of the weekend fixtures.

  • Sort of. You are comparing different types of players but I wouldn’t expect a simple BBC journalist to understand.

    Minamino is Bobbys like for like replacement. A type of false 9 that drops into the pocket looking for space to link play.

    If you play Jota, Mane, Salah then one of the has to play through the middle. All 3 can and sometimes do but Klopp normally doesn’t start like that.

  • since the end of lockdown there has been a marked dip in Firmino's form. His first touch has been terrible and he's scored very few goals, especially at home.

    I suspect he needs a rest, both mentally and physically, and Jota is clearly the man in form. Firmino isn't, so the decision should be easy to make. Give Firmino a rest and play Jota in the middle.

  • Whoever is better in current form should start. Healthy competition for places is good. If players in form are not started then it sends a wrong message to the whole team.

  • Its one thing to come on and play against defenders and midfield that have been "worked", so far Jota has benefited from all the running and work that Firmino has done ...i'd like to see the reverse situation where Jota starts then comes off, to see how effective he can be putting in work both offensively and defensively , then lets see how Firmino can benefit from a tired defence and goals too

  • I think it would be premature to make the switch already, but it's a happy headache for Kloppo to have. And his judgement is the only one that counts.

  • Definitely on current form I don't know if firmino has some problems out of the guy but he's not been himself for a while & Jota has hit the road running but saying that he was great at wolves & that's the reason Liverpool bought him so I'm afraid it's the bench for firmino

  • Why else would Liverpool sign him? Signing entertaining footballers and putting them on the bench cheats fans of football. They should be playing first team football if not leave them at their clubs. There's not that many top stars like what we had in the 90's. No point having entertainers on the bench, it ruins the 'product' of football.

  • Firmino needs dropping, his form the past couple of seasons hasn't been up to scratch.

  • Horses for courses.

    At the moment I’d say he’s a perfect super sub whereas Bobby is better as the work horse.

    Let Bobby tire the defence out for an hour, pull them out of position etc , then when they’re blowing get Jota on.

    For the first time in a long time we have genuine competition up front

  • Goals Vs Hardwork. Hmm...seems to me Klopp is doing the right thing. Starting with Firmino and bringing Jota on if he needs goals. Y'know...managing a game.

  • Jota is a great addition to our squad, the best Portuguese player in the premier league....by some distance.

    However Firmino is a workhorse and a great link up player.

    Against teams who where we dominate the play and the opposition put plenty of men behind the ball, Jota may be a sensible starter ahead of Firmino.

    • Andinsecondplace replied:
      Best... by some distance, just because he wears a red shirt now? 8 games he wore gold and most of you didnt know him and were startled at his signing.

  • No-one cares apart from leatherpool armchairs and leatherpool's proxy news agency, aka the BBC football pages.

  • Or maybe play all 4 In a 4-2-3-1

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC