Pep Guardiola is in his fourth year at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola insists his time as Barcelona manager is "over" after the Manchester City boss was linked with a return to the Spanish giants.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font said he would be keen external-link to bring back Guardiola if elected.

Guardiola won 14 trophies during his four years at the Nou Camp before departing in 2012.

"As manager of Barcelona my time is over," said Guardiola.

"I lived my period there. [Current Barcelona boss] Ronald Koeman is there, I respect him. He is an incredible friend of mine. It belongs for other people."

Guardiola was speaking after his Manchester City side beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the Premier League.

It was City's third game in a week after a draw at West Ham was followed by a 3-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We played really well," added Guardiola.

"We struggled to score goals for the chances we created, 16 shots, eight on target, is a lot against this team.

"It's our third game in seven days, all away, it's so demanding. People have responded to that well."