Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ben Doherty scored the decisive goal at the Showgrounds

Goals from Stephen O'Donnell and Ben Doherty helped 10-man Coleraine to a 2-1 win over a lethargic Glentoran side.

Captain O'Donnell headed home the opener after five minutes from Doherty's free-kick at the Showgrounds.

Doherty tuned from provider to goalscorer on the stroke of half-time when he converted from Stephen Lowry's through ball.

Coleraine had James McLaughlin sent off on 63 minutes but Jay Donnelly's late header was a mere consolation.

At a wind-swept and wet Showgrounds, the Bannsiders took the lead when the unmarked O'Donnell powered a header past Glens keeper Dayle Coleing.

Robbie McDaid headed straight into the arms of Gareth Deane at the other end while Lowry and Gareth McConaghie both should have hit the target from close range.

Coleraine doubled their lead in first-half injury-time when Doherty beat Coleing to Lowry's superb through ball, finishing past the home keeper to double the Bannsiders' advantage.

Coleling saved long-range efforts from McLaughlin and Evan Tweed after the restart but the Glens were handed a lifeline when the Coleraine striker was sent off by referee Jamie Robinson for a tackle on Bobby Burns.

After taking a heavy touch, McLaughlin clattered into Burns and, despite winning the ball, caught the Glentoran man with his trailing leg, with the Glens left back taken off on a stretcher as a result.

Despite being a man down, the Bannsiders had excellent chances to put the game beyond doubt through Nixon and Doherty however Donnelly pulled a goal back to set up a nervy finish in Coleraine.

The Glens substitute headed home Caolan Marron's excellent cross on 89 minutes but Mick McDermott's men couldn't find an equaliser in eight minutes of injury-time.

Widely tipped to challenge for the title pre-season, Glentoran have picked up just a solitary point after three games and sit eight points behind early pace setters Linfield and Larne.