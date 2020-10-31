Last updated on .From the section Irish

Thomas Maguire was on target for Cliftonville at Solitude

Three second half goals earned Cliftonville a comfortable 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

Thomas Maguire, Conor McMenamin and Joe Gormley were on target as Paddy McLaughlin's side produced a fine response to last week's north Belfast 'derby' defeat by Crusaders.

It means Cliftonville have taken six points from their first three league games this season.

Carrick's difficult start to the campaign continues.

Niall Currie's side are now the only team without a point after three rounds of league fixtures.

The visitors had the best of very few early chances with Jordan Gibson's low shot parried away by Richard Brush, then Jonny Frazer was inches away from the rebound.

Cliftonville began to take control as the first half went on, with Ryan O'Reilly's effort, following a half-cleared corner, hacked off the line by Carrick defender Lee Chapman.

But it took until just after the hour mark for the home side to break the deadlock.

Some neat inter-play on the left hand side between McMenamin and Gormley saw the latter's effort come off the post but Maguire was on hand to bundle home the loose ball from close-range.

The home side doubled their advantage on 72 minutes with a quick counter-attack following a Carrick corner, with Gormley's through ball releasing McMenamin in acres of space to race clear and slot the ball past Aaron Hogg.

And the outcome was put beyond any doubt with a third goal on 77 minutes, Conor McDermott's pass sending Maguire down the right flank and he squared the ball across the face of goal for Gormley to sweep home a shot from 10 yards.

What they said

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin, speaking on Radio Ulster's Sportsound: "At nil-nil you always have that doubt in your head that something can go against you.

"Our defence was excellent and Richard Brush in nets was excellent as well.

"To be fair to our frontmen, they had to be patient and when the chances came, they were ruthless enough to take them.

"The second and third goals provided a bit of security but you have to give the boys at the back a bit of credit because I don't remember Richard Brush having too much to do.

"Joe (Gormley) has been the top marksman in the division for many years and he has started the season off brilliantly for us. He had a goal and an assist today and hopefully he keeps that form going.

"We were able to give a couple of boys the extra rest they required and we were able to get a couple of boys off early to protect them for the next game."