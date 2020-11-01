Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton manager Willie Kirk, and assistant and fellow Scot Chris Roberts, have taken Everton to the English Women's FA Cup final

Vitality Women's FA Cup final Venue: Wembley Date: Sunday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Everton's Scottish contingent can use their Hibernian success to get the better of holders Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, says assistant Chris Roberts.

Roberts, and the Merseyside club's manager Willie Kirk, both won silverware in charge of Hibs.

Scotland duo Lucy Graham and Claire Emslie are also key players for a side unbeaten in the league this season.

"We believe we can win - we're not going down to take part," said Roberts.

Kirk won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2010, and the SWPL Cup a year later.

His successor Roberts followed up that success by winning both competitions too, as well as leading Hibs into the Champions League.

Club captain Graham, winger Emslie, and also Manchester City's Caroline Weir, have all played for the Edinburgh side at some point in their careers.

Roberts chose to link-up with Kirk in December 2018 when he took charge of a struggling Everton and they have turned around the club's fortunes and are level on points at the top of the WSL

The beat London Bees, Bristol City, Chelsea and Birmingham to reach what will be the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

"There has been a really steep progression over the last two years. We certainly feel like we are competing with the top teams in the country now," Roberts said.

"People will see us as underdogs and we understand that. But we believe we're a top side, we're going there with a positive mindset that we'll hopefully lift the trophy and bring it back to Liverpool."

Graham, 24, won her seventh Scotland cap in last Friday's 3-0 win over Albania on the back of a fine run of form domestically, where she has scored four goals in six games from midfield.

Emslie, 26, who was part of the City side who won the trophy last season, joined Everton on loan from Orlando Pride in summer.