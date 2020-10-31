German Bundesliga
Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Arminia Bielefeld

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 27BrunnerBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBehrendtat 65'minutes
  • 2Pieper
  • 6van der HoornSubstituted forYaboat 82'minutes
  • 4Nilsson
  • 23Lucoqui
  • 8DoanSubstituted forEdmundssonat 64'minutes
  • 19Prietl
  • 30Hartel
  • 36SchipplockSubstituted forCórdovaat 65'minutes
  • 9Klos

Substitutes

  • 3Behrendt
  • 5Laursen
  • 10Yabo
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 16Kunze
  • 18Córdova
  • 20Seufert
  • 31Maier
  • 33Rehnen

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPiszczekat 86'minutes
  • 30Passlack
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWitselat 82'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forReynaat 75'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forCarvalhoat 82'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forGuerreiroat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 28Witsel
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamArminia BielefeldAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home5
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away12
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jóan Símun Edmundsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Hartel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Hartel (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Ortega Moreno.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Thorgan Hazard.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Reinhold Yabo replaces Mike van der Hoorn.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Thomas Delaney.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Behrendt (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Marcel Hartel (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Jóan Símun Edmundsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

  20. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories