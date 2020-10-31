Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan0ParmaParma0

Inter Milan v Parma

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 6de Vrij
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 11Kolarov
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 36Darmian
  • 24Eriksen
  • 10Martínez
  • 14Perisic

Substitutes

  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 42Moretti
  • 44Nainggolan
  • 48Carboni
  • 49Satriano
  • 77Brozovic
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 8Grassi
  • 4Balogh
  • 2Iacoponi
  • 7Gagliolo
  • 3Pezzella
  • 33Kucka
  • 23Azevedo Júnior
  • 14Kurtic
  • 11Cornelius
  • 27Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 10Karamoh
  • 15Brugman
  • 18Cyprien
  • 19Sohm
  • 30Valenti
  • 40Turk
  • 45Inglese
  • 77Rinaldi
  • 93Sprocati
  • 99Adorante
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamParma
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

  2. Post update

    Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Parma. Jasmin Kurtic tries a through ball, but Gervinho is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Gervinho (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Botond Balogh.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

