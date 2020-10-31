Inter Milan v Parma

Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 6de Vrij
- 13Ranocchia
- 11Kolarov
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 5Gagliardini
- 36Darmian
- 24Eriksen
- 10Martínez
- 14Perisic
Substitutes
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 42Moretti
- 44Nainggolan
- 48Carboni
- 49Satriano
- 77Brozovic
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Parma
- 1Sepe
- 8Grassi
- 4Balogh
- 2Iacoponi
- 7Gagliolo
- 3Pezzella
- 33Kucka
- 23Azevedo Júnior
- 14Kurtic
- 11Cornelius
- 27Kouassi
Substitutes
- 10Karamoh
- 15Brugman
- 18Cyprien
- 19Sohm
- 30Valenti
- 40Turk
- 45Inglese
- 77Rinaldi
- 93Sprocati
- 99Adorante
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Parma. Jasmin Kurtic tries a through ball, but Gervinho is caught offside.
Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan).
Gervinho (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Botond Balogh.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a through ball.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.