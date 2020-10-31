Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Line-ups
Nantes
- 1Lafont
- 12Appiah
- 21Castelletto
- 8Abeid
- 14Traoré
- 26Louza
- 5ChirivellaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes
- 11CocoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forAugustinat 73'minutes
- 10BlasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPereira De Saat 85'minutes
- 27SimonSubstituted forBambaat 25'minutes
- 23Kolo Muani
Substitutes
- 6Pereira De Sa
- 15Basila
- 19Touré
- 20Augustin
- 22Ndilu
- 28Emond
- 30Petric
- 32Bamba
- 33Walongwa
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaBooked at 80mins
- 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 66'minutes
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 21Herrera
- 27GueyeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 66'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forKurzawaat 74'minutes
- 19Sarabia
- 18KeanSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 45'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forFadigaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- 60Randriamamy
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (Nantes).
Goal!
Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Bandiougou Fadiga tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Roli Pereira De Sa replaces Ludovic Blas.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ludovic Blas (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kays Ruiz-Atil (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Imran Louza (Nantes).
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Bandiougou Fadiga replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Abdoulaye Touré replaces Pedro Chirivella.