French Ligue 1
NantesNantes0PSGParis Saint Germain3

Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Nantes

  • 1Lafont
  • 12Appiah
  • 21Castelletto
  • 8Abeid
  • 14Traoré
  • 26Louza
  • 5ChirivellaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes
  • 11CocoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forAugustinat 73'minutes
  • 10BlasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPereira De Saat 85'minutes
  • 27SimonSubstituted forBambaat 25'minutes
  • 23Kolo Muani

Substitutes

  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 15Basila
  • 19Touré
  • 20Augustin
  • 22Ndilu
  • 28Emond
  • 30Petric
  • 32Bamba
  • 33Walongwa

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaBooked at 80mins
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 66'minutes
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 21Herrera
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 66'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forKurzawaat 74'minutes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 18KeanSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 45'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forFadigaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 16Rico
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
  • 60Randriamamy
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (Nantes).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Bandiougou Fadiga tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Roli Pereira De Sa replaces Ludovic Blas.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Ludovic Blas (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Booking

    Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Kays Ruiz-Atil (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Imran Louza (Nantes).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Bandiougou Fadiga replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Rafinha.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Abdoulaye Touré replaces Pedro Chirivella.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG97022332021
2Lille85301431118
3Rennes95311811718
4Marseille8431118315
5Nice84221110114
6Lyon8341148613
7Lens74121010013
8Angers84131016-613
9Bordeaux833295412
10Metz832397211
11Montpellier83231313011
12Monaco83231113-211
13Saint-Étienne8314912-310
14Brest93061220-89
15Nîmes8224913-48
16Nantes8224913-48
17Lorient82151215-37
18Strasbourg8206916-76
19Reims81251013-35
20Dijon8026418-142
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories