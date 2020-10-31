Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Rory McAllister's stoppage-time goal maintained leaders Cove Rangers' 100% start to the Scottish League One season as Partick Thistle were beaten.

McAllister struck to make it three wins out of three for Paul Hartley's side.

Falkirk, who are second, defeated bottom side East Fife 2-0 and Dumbarton won by the same margin against hosts Airdrieonians.

Montrose beat Forfar Athletic 3-2 and Peterhead got their first league win of the season, 2-0 at Clyde.

Defeat for Thistle, who were in the Championship last season, means they have just one win from their first three league games, while Cove's run of league victories dating back to February increases to eight.

Falkirk scored either side of half-time against the Fifers with Robbie Leitch and Akeel Francis on target.

Dumbarton are ahead of Montrose on goal difference after the Sons netted twice at Airdrie, Jaime Wilson's first-half opener followed by Leon McCann's own goal on the hour mark.

Montrose took the lead three times against Forfar. Captain Paul Watson scored before the break and again after Jordan Allan's second-half equaliser.

Chris Antoniazzi drew the hosts level again but Liam Callaghan netted in stoppage time to give the visitors victory.

It was goal-less at the break between Clyde and Peterhead but Lyall Cameron and captain Scott Brown struck to secure three points for the visitors.