Managerless Brechin City, who sacked Mark Wilson in midweek, ended a 16-game winless run as they defeated Albion Rovers 2-0 in Scottish League 2.

Queen's Park moved top and extended their unbeaten start with a 1-0 success at Stranraer.

Edinburgh City drew level with former leaders Elgin City thanks to a 1-0 home victory at Ainslie Park.

Stirling Albion secured their first win as they beat Annan Athletic 1-0, while Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at Cowdenbeath.

Brechin had lost seven successive games and were without victory in 2020.

But goals in either half from Leeroy Markovora and Matthew Todd at Cliftonhill left Albion Rovers as the only bottom-tier club still on zero points.

Queen's Park, meanwhile, were kept at bay until the 83rd minute when substitute Ross MacLean struck to seal victory at Stair Park.

Edinburgh had Gabriel McGill to thank for a first-half strike which proved decision against Elgin, while Stirling's Andrew Ryan got the only goal of the game at home to Annan.

Cowdenbeath led through Bradley Smith at home to Stenhousemuir, but substitute Cammy Graham rescued a late point.