Mike Jackson won two of his 10 League Two games in charge of Tranmere

Tranmere have sacked boss Mike Jackson after just three months in charge.

Saturday's defeat by Morecambe has left them with nine points from 10 matches in League Two this season.

Ex-defender Jackson, 46, had been assistant manager at Tranmere but was promoted when Micky Mellon left to become Dundee United boss in July.

"I have regrettably come to the conclusion that it is right for the club to make a change of manager," said chairman Mark Palios. external-link

"This is a season which could still yet be shortened due to Covid so we do not have the luxury of time to turn things around."

Tranmere were relegated from League One last season on points per game after the campaign was ended early because of coronavirus.

Jackson's only league victories in charge of the club came against bottom two Southend and Scunthorpe.