Semi-final win 'showed Hearts' spirit' - Robbie Neilson

Hearts' compelling Scottish Cup semi-final Edinburgh derby win over Hibernian shows the club "won't be put down" says manager Robbie Neilson.

Liam Boyce's extra-time penalty at Hampden earned Hearts a final with Celtic or Aberdeen on 20 December.

It came after the Tynecastle side were relegated to the Scottish Championship when last season was curtailed.

"I think today was a statement. There was a lot of hurt at the club, a lot of anger," said Neilson.

"We were put down to the league below and having to fight back. We will continue to fight and we'll get ourselves back to where be belong, in cup finals, at the top end of the top league.

"Hopefully this is an enjoyable moment for all the Hearts fans because it's been hit after hit for the last nine months."

Craig Wighton's fifth goal in four games broke the deadlock for Hearts, before Christian Doidge headed Hibs level.

Kevin Nisbet hit the crossbar with a penalty in extra-time for Hibs, and their despair was exacerbated minutes later when Northern Ireland international Boyce thumped home a spot kick for Hearts.

"It was a rollercoaster ride for everybody and there was a lot of nail biting in that extra-time, but we've managed to beat our arch rivals here at Hampden again," Neilson added.

"We rode our luck a bit for our penalty but held our nerve for ours."

Craig Gordon made a stunning stop from Nisbet in the first half of normal time, and later made saves from Alex Gogic, Joe Newell and a late overhead kick from Christian Doidge.

And Neilson paid tribute to the 37-year-old goalkeeper, believing he should be restored to the Scotland squad in time for the European Championship play-off with Serbia in November.

"If anyone is going to save a penalty or put someone off it's going to be Craig," said Neilson. "He's such a size, such a personality, you've got to go wider, and if you go wider you run the risk of missing.

"He's desperate to get back into that Scotland squad and I hope he's given [Scotland manager] Steve Clarke a problem now because in my opinion there's no-body better out there."