Motherwell v Celtic

Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 34Chapman
- 33O'Donnell
- 7O'Hara
- 31Gallagher
- 5McGinley
- 6Campbell
- 15Maguire
- 19Polworth
- 29Lang
- 32Watt
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 2Grimshaw
- 8Crawford
- 9White
- 11Hastie
- 13Archer
- 24Devine
- 26Cornelius
- 27Johnston
- 99Long
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 6Bitton
- 35Ajer
- 93Laxalt
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 10Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 3Taylor
- 4Duffy
- 9Griffiths
- 11Klimala
- 14Turnbull
- 21Ntcham
- 22Edouard
- 44Elhamed
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Devante Cole (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.