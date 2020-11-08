Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0CelticCeltic0

Motherwell v Celtic

2020-11-08

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 34Chapman
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 7O'Hara
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5McGinley
  • 6Campbell
  • 15Maguire
  • 19Polworth
  • 29Lang
  • 32Watt
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 2Grimshaw
  • 8Crawford
  • 9White
  • 11Hastie
  • 13Archer
  • 24Devine
  • 26Cornelius
  • 27Johnston
  • 99Long

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
  • 6Bitton
  • 35Ajer
  • 93Laxalt
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 10Ajeti

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 3Taylor
  • 4Duffy
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Klimala
  • 14Turnbull
  • 21Ntcham
  • 22Edouard
  • 44Elhamed
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Devante Cole (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1311202932635
2Celtic1283128101827
3Aberdeen128221911826
4Hibernian137331712524
5Dundee Utd144551017-717
6Motherwell124351313015
7Kilmarnock134271515014
8St Johnstone134271016-614
9Ross County14347923-1413
10Livingston143381423-912
11St Mirren11227615-98
12Hamilton112181325-127
View full Scottish Premiership table

