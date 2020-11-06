Premier League
ArsenalArsenal19:15Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta questioned the absence of VAR in Arsenal's Europa League win on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns for the visit of Aston Villa, with squad rotation expected following the Europa League win against Molde.

Gabriel, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are all set to return.

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore will be sidelined until after the international break with a groin injury sustained in the defeat at Southampton.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has returned to full training after 10 months out with a knee ligament injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal can still improve their creativity but manager Mikel Arteta is right to try to make them more solid first.

Aston Villa have leaked a few goals in the past couple of weeks and I would be surprised if they manage a clean sheet here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald

Aston Villa can win their opening three away matches for the first time in their league history

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal have won their last three home league games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 12-2.
  • Villa's 1-0 home win against Arsenal in July ended a run of seven straight head-to-head defeats, and 23 goals conceded, in all competitions.
  • Aston Villa can win consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1998.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal's tally of 12 points matches their total after seven Premier League matches last season.
  • The 1-0 defeat against Leicester City last time out was their first home league loss of 2020.
  • Arsenal have conceded a league-low seven goals this season. However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six home league games.
  • They can fail to score in successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since February 2016.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could fail to score in four successive league home appearances for the first time since December 2014 for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa could win three consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since April 2010.
  • Villa can become only the third club in top-flight history to win their opening four matches and lose the next three. Villa did so themselves in 1891-92, followed by Stoke City in 1895-96.
  • They did not record their fifth league win in 2019-20 until their 19th match, on Boxing Day against Norwich City.
  • Villa have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League away matches versus established top-six opposition (D1).
  • They are the only side yet to concede away from home in the Premier League this season, having been the only club not to keep an away clean sheet last season.
  • Jack Grealish has four goals and four assists in 2019-20. Only Harry Kane (14) and Son Heung-min (10) have been directly involved in more goals prior to the weekend.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool75111715216
2Leicester7502179815
3Tottenham7421189914
4Everton74121511413
5Southampton74121412213
6Wolves741288013
7Chelsea7331169712
8Aston Villa6402159612
9Arsenal740397212
10Man City632198111
11Newcastle73221011-111
12Leeds73131313010
13Crystal Palace7313811-310
14West Ham7223131038
15Man Utd6213913-47
16Brighton71241114-35
17Fulham7115714-74
18West Brom7034616-103
19Sheff Utd7016310-71
20Burnley6015312-91
View full Premier League table

