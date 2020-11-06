Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is winless in five career league matches against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Jonny Evans is set to feature for Leicester City after missing three games with a back injury.

Jamie Vardy and Nampalys Mendy should return after being rested for Thursday's Europa League win against Sporting Braga.

Wolves have no new injury concerns, with Fernando Marcal in contention after missing the win against Crystal Palace with a minor injury.

Rayan Ait-Nouri may be preferred after an impressive debut last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams are playing so well that it is hard to decide either way. I've gone with Leicester, but I could make a case for either side to come out on top.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost just one of their past 23 home league games against Wolves (W13, D9).

Wolves are winless in 10 top-flight away meetings since a 2-1 victory in December 1971 (D4, L6).

They have failed to score in six of their last seven top-flight matches at Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester have won five of their opening seven top-flight matches in a season for the first time.

However, the Foxes could lose three successive home league games without scoring for the first time since 1983.

Their tally of 17 Premier League goals is bettered only by Tottenham's 18 prior to the weekend.

Leicester have the best shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season, scoring with 26.2% of their attempts.

Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in six Premier League games this season, matching his total tally from the previous 19 matches.

However, Vardy has failed to score in 11 of his last 13 home league appearances and is yet to score in six league meetings versus Wolves.

Youri Tielemans has scored three Premier League goals this season. He finished with three goals in total in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Wolverhampton Wanderers