Italian Serie A
SpeziaSpezia1JuventusJuventus1

Spezia v Juventus

Line-ups

Spezia

  • 94Provedel
  • 21Ferrer
  • 19Terzi
  • 22Chabot
  • 20Bastoni
  • 16Bartolomei
  • 8Ricci
  • 26Pobega
  • 31Verde
  • 18Nzola
  • 17Farias

Substitutes

  • 6Mora
  • 10Agoume
  • 11Gyasi
  • 12Krapikas
  • 24Estévez
  • 27Deiola
  • 34Ismajli
  • 39Dell'Orco
  • 69Vignali
  • 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 80Agudelo
  • 91Piccoli

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Danilo
  • 14McKennie
  • 5Arthur
  • 30Bentancur
  • 22Chiesa
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 8Ramsey
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamSpeziaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Spezia 1, Juventus 1. Tommaso Pobega (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paolo Bartolomei.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Ricci (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by M'Bala Nzola.

  3. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Spezia).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Ivan Provedel (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matteo Ricci (Spezia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Tommaso Pobega (Spezia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Claudio Terzi (Spezia).

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Spezia 0-1 Juventus (Álvaro Morata).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Spezia 0, Juventus 1. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6510145916
2Juventus6330114712
3Atalanta64021713412
4Napoli5401145911
5Sassuolo5320169711
6Inter Milan63211510511
7Sampdoria530210829
8Hellas Verona52215238
9Roma5221111018
10Fiorentina5212101007
11Cagliari62131215-37
12Lazio6213711-47
13Benevento5203914-56
14Bologna62041112-16
15Parma6123813-55
16Spezia6123712-55
17Genoa411249-54
18Torino5113912-34
19Udinese6105611-53
20Crotone6015617-111
View full Italian Serie A table

