Spezia v Juventus

Goal! Spezia 1, Juventus 1. Tommaso Pobega (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paolo Bartolomei.
Line-ups
Spezia
- 94Provedel
- 21Ferrer
- 19Terzi
- 22Chabot
- 20Bastoni
- 16Bartolomei
- 8Ricci
- 26Pobega
- 31Verde
- 18Nzola
- 17Farias
Substitutes
- 6Mora
- 10Agoume
- 11Gyasi
- 12Krapikas
- 24Estévez
- 27Deiola
- 34Ismajli
- 39Dell'Orco
- 69Vignali
- 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 80Agudelo
- 91Piccoli
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 19Bonucci
- 13Danilo
- 14McKennie
- 5Arthur
- 30Bentancur
- 22Chiesa
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 8Ramsey
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Matteo Ricci (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by M'Bala Nzola.
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Spezia).
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo with a through ball.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Ivan Provedel (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matteo Ricci (Spezia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia).
Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Tommaso Pobega (Spezia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a through ball.
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Terzi (Spezia).
VAR Decision: Goal Spezia 0-1 Juventus (Álvaro Morata).
Goal!
Goal! Spezia 0, Juventus 1. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.Goal awarded following VAR Review.