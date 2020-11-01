Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese1AC MilanAC Milan2

Udinese v AC Milan

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 19Stryger LarsenSubstituted forBonifaziat 82'minutes
  • 50Nascimiento FrancaBooked at 24mins
  • 87De Maio
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 10de Paul
  • 22ArslanBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMakengoat 63'minutes
  • 37PereyraSubstituted forForestieriat 82'minutes
  • 23Pussetto
  • 7OkakaSubstituted forLasagnaat 71'minutes
  • 9DeulofeuSubstituted forOuwejanat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ouwejan
  • 6Makengo
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 15Lasagna
  • 16Molina
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 18ter Avest
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 31Gasparini
  • 45Forestieri
  • 90Zeegelaar
  • 96Scuffet

AC Milan

  • 99DonnarummaBooked at 49mins
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forDalotat 71'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19HernándezBooked at 13mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 57'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 57'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 89'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 71'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 8Tonali
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Conti
  • 15Hauge
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 1, Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Udinese).

  6. Post update

    Simon Kjaer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese).

  10. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).

  14. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Udinese 1, Milan 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Jens Stryger Larsen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Fernando Forestieri replaces Roberto Pereyra.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

Top Stories