Opening goalscorer Ryan Christie is congratulated by Celtic manager Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has "never questioned" his Celtic players and does not know why "other people" do after they moved to within a game of a quadruple treble.

Celtic beat Aberdeen to earn a place in the Scottish Cup final on 20 December and, should they beat Hearts, they will claim a 12th consecutive trophy.

Sunday's 2-0 win at Hampden was a first in five games for Lennon's side.

"It's never been seen before so I think they should be cut a little bit of slack," Lennon said of his players.

"I've never questioned their character. Other people do and I don't know why. It's an amazing achievement if we can do it.

"These players, their focus, desire and will to win is one of the best I've ever seen. They're achieving greatness as they go along and sometimes that gets a bit overlooked at times."

Ryan Christie scored a stunning opener for Celtic and Mohamed Elyounoussi slammed in a second before the break, with Tom Rogic having a hand in both goals.

It was the Australian international's sixth appearance of the term after a summer move to the Middle East fell through.

"He's a class player," Lennon said. "He's had difficulties with injuries. It's been very frustrating for him but we know what we've got with him.

"He's a joy to watch at times and that was the case today. He just showed his class in big moments."