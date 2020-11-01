Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jordan Pickford had played 120 consecutive Premier League appearances before being left out at Newcastle

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Jordan Pickford will return for the club's next Premier League match against Manchester United.

The England goalkeeper was dropped for Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle as Robin Olsen took his place.

While the Swedish international performed well, Ancelotti says it has not complicated selection matters.

"He played well and I can say to you he's going to play again - but not against United," Ancelotti said.

"In my career, I am used to rotating the goalkeepers. It happened at Real Madrid, it happened also at Napoli. It will not be the last time, of course."

Olsen, 30, arrived at Goodison Park on a season-long loan from Roma in October with Pickford's place in the club's starting XI coming under scrutiny.

Since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, he has made five errors which have directly led to a goal, which is the joint-most of any top-flight goalkeeper alongside Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

Ancelotti defended the 26-year-old after a mistake in the 4-2 win over Brighton in October and following a challenge by the goalkeeper in the Merseyside derby which left Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk with a serious knee injury.

However, while the Italian manager says that Olsen has shown he is a "goalkeeper that everyone trusts" he reiterated his confidence in Pickford.

"This doesn't mean that we don't have trust in Jordan - we have a lot of trust in Jordan," added Ancelotti.

"There's no doubt about this."