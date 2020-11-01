Manager Gareth Taylor says Manchester City "want to achieve big things and make history" by attempting to win the FA Cup twice in the same season following their victory over Everton.

City secured successive FA Cup victories after Sam Mewis, Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie scored in a 3-1 win at Wembley.

The 2019-20 FA Cup was disrupted because of coronavirus and had to be completed during the 2020-21 season.

"It means everything," Taylor added.

"I challenge the girls to make history and win the cup twice in one season. I don't think it's quite sunk in because of the game and how it evolved, but I'm really proud at the minute."

Manchester City are currently fifth in the Women's Super League table following disappointing draws against Brighton and Reading.

But Taylor said the victory at Wembley could be a "springboard" for the rest of the season.

"Today was all about winning. This is new for a lot of the players and new for me. It takes time to bed in and hopefully this gives us a platform now to push on," he said.

"We fight to the end. City have a reputation but we understand everybody else wants to be successful as well. This just feels like it gives us an opportunity to create a platform to build from."

Taylor, who was appointed City manager in May, said prior to Sunday's final that winning the FA Cup would be one of his greatest achievements in his coaching career to date.

He was visibly emotional at full-time - celebrating with his staff and players on the confetti-covered turf. Before speaking to the media, he walked out on to the pitch on his own to call his mum and "savour the moment".

"It feels strange really. I spoke to my family and I was on the phone to my mum," he said.

"She's probably been through the ringer more than me watching the game.

"It was nice just to share that moment on the pitch and to just to take it all in. It feels surreal at the minute."

'We'll be back at Wembley'

Everton boss Willie Kirk said his players "gave absolutely everything they had in the tank" as they came from behind to force extra time in the club's first FA Cup final since 2014.

Summer signing Valerie Gauvin equalised in the 60th minute, before heading wide late in normal time.

"I'm very, very proud. There has to be a loser. You don't want that to be you. But in terms of what we did on the pitch, and what we asked of them, they did that. That makes us proud," said Kirk.

Kirk said the experience at Wembley will "inspire" Everton to reach more cup finals and break the dominance which has seen Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal win every domestic trophy in England since 2014.

"I said if we'd won it, it could be the launch pad to achieve great success over the next few years. I still think that's the case. This only reinforces our beliefs.

"We'll be back here. Everybody can see we have a very special group."