Eder Militao joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2019

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan.

The Brazilian, 22, will undergo a mandatory period of self-isolation.

A club statement confirmed that Militao was the only person to test positive after players, coaching staff and club employees were tested on Sunday.

The Spanish club, who are bottom of Champions League Group B, host third-placed Inter in Madrid at 20:00 BST.

Militao has made three appearances for Real this season, including their Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real have taken just one point from their first two group stage games, losing 3-2 to Shakhtar and drawing with Borussia Monchengladbach.