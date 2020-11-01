Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Danny Ings has scored 34 goals in 69 Premier League games for Southampton

Southampton striker Danny Ings' knee injury does not appear to be as serious as first thought following a scan.

Ings, 28, was substituted in the 85th minute of the 4-3 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

After the match, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said the injury to Ings' left knee did not "look good".

But the club said on Monday that "the initial results" of Ings' scan "are favourable" with further assessment over the coming days.

"After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week," Southampton added.

Ings is due another scan and it has not been entirely ruled out that he might play against Newcastle on Friday.

The England striker scored 22 goals last season, one behind golden boot winner Jamie Vardy, and has five in seven games so far this year, including Saints' fourth against Villa.

His career has previously been disrupted by knee injuries, having sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury and cartilage damage while at former club Liverpool.