Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper looks on as Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Connor Roberts clash

Swansea boss Steve Cooper insists last season's Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford will have no bearing on Tuesday's league match.

Andre Ayew's goal secured Swansea a narrow first leg lead in which Brentford's Rico Henry was sent-off and left manager Thomas Frank fuming.

Brentford overturned the first-leg deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate in an ill-tempered final game at Griffin Park but lost to Fulham in the final.

"We don't look back," Cooper said.

Cooper's side are up to second in the Championship table following Saturday's 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers while Brentford are ninth.

"We're not referencing to last season with the play-offs," Cooper added.

"We're a different team, they're a different team. It's a new season. It's all about looking forward."

Bees' Danish boss Frank was furious following the straight red card shown to Henry - later rescinded - for a sliding challenge on Connor Roberts and was frustrated VAR was not used in the Championship.

Frank and Swansea's Wales full-back Roberts were involved in an angry confrontation on the touchline during the second leg at Griffin Park.

But Cooper was quick to play down any talk of a rivalry that had developed between the two sides since last season.

"It's irrelevant to me, we'll just focus on ourselves and we'll always act with class, I hope, even though sometimes that's difficult with the emotions of a game," Cooper added.

"We're never too disturbed or disrupted by anybody but ourselves, while, at the same time, trying to stick up for ourselves as well.

"Our only objective on Tuesday is to go and get three points for the Swans, and that's where our focus will be."