Cardiff's defeat at QPR was their fourth of the season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says the Bluebirds have made a disappointing start to their Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds are 17th in the table with 10 points from their opening nine games and conceded late to lose 3-2 at Queens Park Rangers last time out.

Cardiff will try and fix their slow start at home to Barnsley on Tuesday.

"I certainly wouldn't use the word 'disaster', but it has not been the start I wanted or expected if I am honest," Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"We should have had a better start than we have had and I am the first to admit that.

"I expect better performances, consistent performances and better results because of that.

"I have to be honest when it isn't good enough. In my opinion Saturday's first half was as bad as I have seen in 12 months," he said.

"Our form has been up and down since the start of the season. There are things we need to put right and that starts against Barnsley."

Harris, who succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff boss in November 2019, also says his side are suffering the effects of a hangover from last season's play-off defeat to Fulham.

Scott Parker's team went on to be promoted to the Premier League and Harris says his players have lost some momentum because of that semi-final defeat.

"Expectation levels grew, rightly so, with what we achieved last season, but this season we have not been consistent enough," he added.

"I probably underestimated the disappointment of losing last year of losing to Fulham, with the short turnaround.

"There is also the amount of players going and coming in and trying to settle the group with a quick turnaround.

"But ultimately it is down to me to pick the right team and tactics to win games."

Harris, who said he has spoken with Cardiff's owners, added: "We all want to win football matches and no one is more disappointed than me when we don't win.

"The board have been supportive with me since I got here and continue to be supportive.

"The owner knows I am a winner and a fighter and I want to do that, and have shown in my time here if we have a bad spell we come out the other side and start winning games again."