Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Stewart Downing won 35 England caps

Blackburn Rovers have re-signed midfielder Stewart Downing on an undisclosed-length contract.

The former England international, 36, played 43 times for the Championship club last season after joining on a free transfer from Middlesbrough.

Blackburn had been in talks with Downing about a new deal since July.

He has made 706 career appearances for clubs including West Ham, Liverpool and Aston Villa, and could play for Rovers against Boro on Tuesday.

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn are the highest-scoring side in the Championship but are 14th in the table after losing four of their last five league games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.