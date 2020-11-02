Last updated on .From the section Dundee

A Dundee player has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, the Scottish Championship club has announced.

The unnamed player was found to have the virus during testing on Sunday.

In line with government rules, he will now isolate for 10 days and miss Friday's league trip to Alloa and the League Cup tie with Cove Rangers on 10 November.

Dundee drew 1-1 with Raith Rovers on Saturday in the Championship.