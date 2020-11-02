Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Michael Folivi scored two goals from 20 league appearances for AFC Wimbledon

League Two side Colchester United have signed former Watford striker Michael Folivi until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth ranks with the Hornets, had been training with the U's during October having been released in June.

Folivi made his Premier League debut for Watford against Stoke in 2017 and has had loan spells at Coventry City, Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon.

He could make his debut in Tuesday night's league game against Stevenage.