Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ricky Holmes' previous spell at Northampton Town ended when he joined Charlton in June 2016

Ricky Holmes has agreed to re-join Northampton Town on an "appearance-related" short-term contract.

The winger, 33, has been training with the League One club in recent weeks, having been without a club since his release by Sheffield United in July.

Holmes previously made 53 appearances for the Cobblers and scored 16 goals, helping them win promotion from League Two under Chris Wilder in 2016.

He has also previously played for Charlton, Portsmouth and Barnet.

"Initially it's a short-term contract, which is sensible for everyone in this climate," said Northampton manager Keith Curle.

"But we have a lot of games coming up in that time and we hope that Ricky has the impact he did before."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.