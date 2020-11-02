Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pochettino's last game in charge of Tottenham was the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United in the Premier League on 9 November last year

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know if his next job will be in England and insists he will not rush into another role.

Pochettino, 48, has been without a club since he was sacked by Spurs in November 2019.

The Argentine has been linked with several clubs since, most notably Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"I need to wait for the right project. I will not close any door," he said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Former Espanyol and Southampton manager Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham after five years in charge of the Premier League club.

"I always feel ready to be involved in the game. It is my passion not my job," he said.

"My energy is full and I love to be involved in the game. But at the same time I need to understand that it is a good moment to wait.

"I learned when I was really young that football will dictate your way. I am waiting to feel which is the right project to take."

Having been replaced by Jose Mourinho almost a year ago, Pochettino said he is not concerned about waiting too long for the right opportunity.

He also hinted that the disruption to football caused by the coronavirus pandemic was another reason why he was happy to bide his time before returning.

"I don't feel like it is one year that I have not been working," he said.

"Because of the last seven or eight months without the fans in the stadium it does not feel like football.

"We are watching a similar game but there is not the passion or emotion there. It is so strange and a difficult time for everyone."

Spurs were 14th in the table when Pochettino was sacked last season.

The Argentine guided Tottenham to the League Cup final in his first full season while two third-placed finishes sandwiched a runners-up spot in the Premier League in 2017.

As well as leading Spurs to a runners-up finish in the 2018-19 Champions League he also took them to fourth in the league, although they only managed to win three of their final 12 league games.

However, Spurs failed to build on the promise of recent seasons in Pochettino's final campaign.

As well as their disappointing league form, they were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Colchester and hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.