Fewer than half of all 42 SPFL clubs are in favour of granting the governing body permission to curtail the season.

The SPFL carried out a consultation period with member clubs, with a host of proposals for extra powers rejected.

Just 20 said they would back a move at this stage to grant the SPFL the ability to call the season if a threshold of matches had been reached.

And 38 dismissed the question of the league body imposing a 3-0 defeat if a side cannot fulfil a fixture.

More to follow.