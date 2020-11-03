Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Richie Wellens previously managed in Greater Manchester when he led Oldham Athletic before he was sacked in June 2018

Salford City are set to announce Swindon Town boss and former Ammies midfielder Richie Wellens as their new manager, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Former Manchester United player and co-owner Paul Scholes has taken charge since the League Two club sacked Graham Alexander on 12 October.

Wellens, a United trainee, led Swindon to promotion from League Two last term and previously managed Oldham Athletic.

He had a brief spell with Salford prior to his retirement from playing in 2017.

Beginning his managerial career with Oldham, Wellens was sacked following their relegation to League Two in 2018.

He went on to succeed Phil Brown at the County Ground later that year and guided Swindon to 13th in 2018-19 before he eventually led them to promotion during the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 campaign.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season Wellens has led Swindon to just three wins from eight matches, with the Robins 20th in League One.

Their win against Hull on Saturday ended a four-game losing run and lifted them out of the bottom four.