Kenneth Zohore helped West Brom win promotion from the Championship last season

Millwall will be without Kenneth Zohore for around eight weeks after the on-loan striker suffered a calf injury.

The 26-year-old Dane has scored one goal in three Championship appearances for the Lions since joining from West Bromwich Albion last month.

Zohore was injured in the second half of the 2-0 win at Preston last week.

"It was quite innocuous. He chested the ball down in the corner and just landed awkwardly," Millwall manager Gary Rowett told the club website. external-link

"We'll have to crack on without him for the time being."

Zohore, who netted five times in 20 outings last season as the Baggies won promotion to the top flight, had joined the Lions until January.

Meanwhile, Rowett hopes fellow loanee Troy Parrott will be fit to return for the south-east London club after the international break.

The 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland striker moved to The Den on a season-long loan in August, but has only featured once for the Lions in the EFL Cup.

"When you bring Troy and Kenneth into the club you hope they can be the difference for us in the final third, or at least some very good Championship options," Rowett said.

"Troy is not far off from being back but to lose Ken for that period of time, particularly after he performed so well, is disappointing.

"Troy will possibly go away with Ireland, although I don't think that is necessarily the best course of action.

"We can't stop him from being called up. I hope by the end of the international break he will be back fully fit and ready and available."