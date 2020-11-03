Tom Pett: Stevenage re-sign attacking midfielder after Lincoln City exit
Stevenage have re-signed attacking midfielder Tom Pett on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old, who left Lincoln City in the summer, has agreed a deal until the end of the season.
Pett scored 22 goals in 159 appearances during three and a half years with Stevenage before joining the Imps for an undisclosed fee in January 2018.
"Tom has a great footballing brain and he'll add a huge amount to us in our attacking play," boss Alex Revell told the League Two club's website.
"We are delighted to bring him back to the club where he enjoyed the best football of his career."
