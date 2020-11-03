Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Tom Pett only made three appearances for Lincoln City last season

Stevenage have re-signed attacking midfielder Tom Pett on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, who left Lincoln City in the summer, has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Pett scored 22 goals in 159 appearances during three and a half years with Stevenage before joining the Imps for an undisclosed fee in January 2018.

"Tom has a great footballing brain and he'll add a huge amount to us in our attacking play," boss Alex Revell told the League Two club's website. external-link

"We are delighted to bring him back to the club where he enjoyed the best football of his career."

